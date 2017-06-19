Somalia: Kenya to Avert Al Shabaab IEDs Near Somali Border

Wreckage of blown up vehicles along the dusty Bargoni-Kiunga road that cuts through the Boni Forest in Lamu attest to a grueling bloody combat between security forces and Al Shabaab.

The road is arguably the most dangerous path in Kenya, according to military and police officers manning three roadblocks along the route.

And we are told the vehicles were destroyed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by Al Shabaab fighters.

Residents describe the section between Milimani and Kiunga as a minefield of IEDs sown by the insurgents and have killed several security officers since Operation Linda Boni started.

On May 31, 10 police officers were killed when an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) they were travelling in struck an IED at Baure.

Operation Linda Boni began in late 2015, covering 13 villages northeastern of Lamu and stretching to the southern part of Garissa County, along Kenyan border with Somalia.

A visit by Sunday Standard to Busaba, Milimani, Manga, Mararani and Kiongewe villages in Boni reveals that the operation has restored peace but military sources and villagers say the area is still volatile.