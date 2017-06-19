18 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Says Will Fix the Alleged Unjust in Judiciary

President of the Federal republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has promised to fix the alleged unjust in the country's judicial system, after receiving series of complaints from public.

His Excellency President Farmajo has called on the judicial authorities to solve the reported unjust public grievance, by serving for the nation and people of Somalia, without corruption and nepotism.

Also, Somali President guaranteed that his federal government will take an swift action to reform and mend the judicial sector as the country to move forward and realize a better justice for the citizens.

President Farmajo's comments came after receiving reports of corruption cases in the judicial system from the people Since taking office in February, 2017.

