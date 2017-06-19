19 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 'Mad' Man Murders Malawi Police Officer in Nkhotakota

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davie Mchinga

Resident of Ngala Traditional Cente in Nkhotakota on Saturday witnessed a horrifying scene when a man believed ti be mentally ill hacked to death a police officer fron Nkhunga Police Station.

The station's spokesman Labani Makalani identified the deceased as Sub-Inspector Rodgers Kasitmu, 51.

He said on the fateful day, the deceased had just dismebraked from a bus in his way to Ngala Full Primary School to provide security in the on going National Registration Programme.

"The officer was unexpectedlt attacked by the man who seriously hacked him in the head by using a sharp metal.

"The officer sustained three cuts in the head," Makalani said.

He said the late Kasitomuy was rushed to Ngala Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the mentally ill suspect, Christon Mlausi, 20 , is in police custody pending medical examination.

Makalani said tje outcome of the examination will determine whether the suspect can be charged with murder contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code.

According to Police, Kasitomu, who came from Maone Village, Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu, served in Malawi Police Service for 23 years.

Malawi

Poor Sanitation At Kasungu Market

Kasungu residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with poor sanitation at Kasungu main market. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.