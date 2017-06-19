Resident of Ngala Traditional Cente in Nkhotakota on Saturday witnessed a horrifying scene when a man believed ti be mentally ill hacked to death a police officer fron Nkhunga Police Station.

The station's spokesman Labani Makalani identified the deceased as Sub-Inspector Rodgers Kasitmu, 51.

He said on the fateful day, the deceased had just dismebraked from a bus in his way to Ngala Full Primary School to provide security in the on going National Registration Programme.

"The officer was unexpectedlt attacked by the man who seriously hacked him in the head by using a sharp metal.

"The officer sustained three cuts in the head," Makalani said.

He said the late Kasitomuy was rushed to Ngala Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the mentally ill suspect, Christon Mlausi, 20 , is in police custody pending medical examination.

Makalani said tje outcome of the examination will determine whether the suspect can be charged with murder contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code.

According to Police, Kasitomu, who came from Maone Village, Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu, served in Malawi Police Service for 23 years.