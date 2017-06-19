Kenya: NYS to Recruit 15,000 Youth in July

The National Youth Service will kick off recruitment of 15,000 youth next month.

Making the announcement, Public Service, Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said 15,000 will also graduate from the training programme.

Speaking in Embu, where she disbursed cheques from the Women Enterprise Fund, Ms Kariuki said the Jubilee government had revamped the NYS and increased the number of recruits from 4,000.

She said the youth would participate in various government interventions aimed at alleviating poverty, and urged residents to apply when the recruitment starts.

Ms Kariuki said Embu youth had shied way from applying for money from the youth enterprise fund.

She said young people in the area were no longer applying for the money, saying it would help lure them from various vices such as alcoholism.

"I have various cheques for women groups but I have none for the youth here. The money is there but no one is applying.

"I get a lot of applicants from other areas and it is disappointing that there are none here (Embu)," she said.

Speaking at the same function, Embu Woman Representative Rose Mitaru vowed to mobilise the youth to form groups so that they can get the money.

The two leaders also called on residents to maintain peace during campaigns for the August elections.