18 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Thirst, Poor Food in South Darfur Prison

Nyala — Inmates of the Korea Prison, south of Nyala, capital of South Darfur, reportedly suffer from thirst and poor services, especially meals, during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, one of the prisoners said that they are forced to buy drinking water because they do not receive enough water from the prison administration.

"A jerry can of drinking water costs SDG 10 ($ 1.5)," he complained. "Many of us cannot afford to buy a jerry can every day."

They are served the same poor meals every day: "bread and mashed fava beans without oil".

He added that any inmate who protests is beaten, chained, and put into solitary confinement.

