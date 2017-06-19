18 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Resilient Mogadishu Youth Clean Up Bombed Pizza House

Mogadishu youth on Sunday joined hands to volunteer for a clean up exercise at the Pizza House two days after the eatery was attacked by militant group Alshabaab.

Youth from all the districts of the capital converged to show support to the victims of the attack.

"This is a show of defiance to those who attacked and killed innocent people" Mohamed Jelle told Radio Dalsan.

The youth say they want Pizza House, Mogadishu's premier Pizza restaurant, up and running by Eid day.

The detemination and resilience by the youth has been accorded well by Somalis.

"Proud to be the Mayor of a city with this spirit and youth filled with so much strength and positivity" Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Mohamed said .

At least 25 people mostly civilans were killed when a VBIED rammed into the popular eatery and gunmen shot out indiscriminately at patrons who were having an Iftaar dinner.

Among those killed were two sisters and a Syrian head chef who had fled Aleppo to seek refuge in Somalia.

Alshabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Youth show resilience and came out to clean the Pizza Restaurant that terrorists destroyed in order to reclaim their country back" Information Minister tweeted photos of the clean up.

