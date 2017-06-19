Rwanda: Youth Urged to Debate Development Challenges

Youth, as the country's future, should seek to accelerate society's transformation by debating its development challenges to devise solutions, Youth MP Justine Mukobwa has said.

The call was made during an event dubbed 'Meet Your Member of Parliament' (MYMP) in Kibilizi Sector in Nyamagabe District, last week.

The event ran under a theme, 'youth participation in governance and development in Rwanda: rights and opportunities.

It aims at bringing parliamentarians to meet the youth and discuss challenges and issues affecting the youth and national development.

The event was organised by Never Again Rwanda (NAR) in five districts of the country, including Nyamagabe, Huye, and Gisagara from the Southern Province, as well as Ngororero and Nyabihu from the Western Province.

Eric Mahoro, the programme director at Never Again Rwanda, said the debates about social development issues teach citizens to seek ways to address challenges such as poverty.

Alexis Nsengimana, one of the residents in Nyamagabe District, said that, 'Meet your Member of Parliament' helps awaken youth to their own development challenges.

"It teaches the youth to confidently express their development challenges and seek solutions within," Nsengimana said.