14 June 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Congo-Kinshasa: MEPs Call for an Investigation Into the Violence in Democratic Republic of Congo

Strasbourg, France — MEPs strongly condemn all human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and call for an independent investigation on the violence in the Kasai region.

MEPs are concerned about the deterioration of the political, security and humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and condemn all human rights violations in the country. They call for an independent and comprehensive committee of inquiry to shed light on the violence in the central Kasai province, where more than 500 people have been massacred, including two UN experts who were killed in March.

The EU and its Members States should increase financial and humanitarian aid to DRC through reliable organisations in order to meet the urgent needs of the population, MEPs urge. They call for transparent, free, and fair elections to be held in a credible manner before the end of 2017.

The DRC has suffered from continuous cycles of conflict and brutal political repression. The humanitarian and security situation deteriorated further in December 2016 when President Joseph Kabila, in power since 2001, refused to step down, in violation of the Congolese Constitution limiting the DRC President mandate to only two terms.

