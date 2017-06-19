Tanzania: Shot in the Arm for Anti-Poaching Activities

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has received euro 18 million (equivalent to over Sh45 billion) from the Federal Government of Germany on aid to help conservation activities in the Selous Game Reserve (SGR).

In effort to strengthen the anti-poaching war, Germany has also donated six brand new Toyota Land Cruisers, which will be used for patrols.

Speaking at Matambwe area near Lake Tagalala during the launch of the Selous Ecosystem Conservation and Development Program (SECAD), the Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Prof Jumanne Maghembe welcomed the Germany's engagement in protecting the SGR.

"The SECAD provides a firm basis for the protection of the Selous natural resources for the benefit of the country, adjacent communities and the country's natural heritage," said Prof Maghembe.

The Germany ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Egon Kochanke, said the program was a joint effort by the two governments Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to effectively conserve the SGR and its wider ecosystem and address threats to its status as the World Heritage Site.

"In light of huge challenges facing the SGR including poaching, encroachment and poverty in its buffer zones and due to magnificent and unique ecosystem of global importance, Germany has committed to support Tanzania in protecting the SGR for the benefit of the present and future generation," he said.

The program will be implemented by the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism (MNRT) through the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) in cooperation with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS).