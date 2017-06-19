18 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Kenewendo Teaches Pan Africanism

By Benjamin Shapi

Gaborone — Specially elected Member of Parliament, Ms Bogolo Kenewendo has urged students to have a positive and progressive dream of what they want Africa, Botswana included, to look like in future.

Ms Kenewendo made the request during her interaction with Gaborone Secondary School Form 5 female students Friday at Parliamentary Village, where her address focused on nation building and knowing one's self-worth.

She challenged them to write their vision of an independent Africa.

The MP is currently on crusade addressing students on Pan Africanism and feminism, which she said were lagging behind.

The students were also drilled by other speakers, among them Ms Lorato Modongo, a social psychologist and youth activist and Ms Kagiso Madibana, a social entrepreneur and author.

In their views, the students said they saw a bleak Africa afflicted by civil wars, corruption, ethnicity, hunger and starvation and diseases amongst other social ills.

They however said through commitment and inclusive decision making, there was room for a better Africa as the continent was endowed with massive talent.

That women still fought for their voice to be heard they said was a draw back and for as long as the status quo remained, the continent would not be a better place if women continued not to be recognised as role players in development.

The students called for equal access to opportunities for the country and continent to progress.

Moreover, they noted that it was disheartening that the potentially rich continent continued to be undeveloped when there was plenty of natural resources at disposal. BOPA

Source : BOPA

