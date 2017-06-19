Tanzania: Taifa Stars Starts Preps for Cosafa Cup

Dar es Salaam — National soccer team (Taifa Stars) expects to start training today ahead of both Cosafa Cup and Champions of African Nations (Chan).

The team camp comprises 22 players, who will train for two days before leaving for South African ahead of the tournament. Tanzania will feature in the tournament for the third time in regional championships as a guest team.

In the currently squad, Mayanga has included six new faces, two being foreign players and four upcoming players. The players are Oman-based forward Elius Maguli and Thomas Ulimwengu who play for Swedish side, Athletic Football Club Eskilstuna.

Thefirst call-ups players are Salmin Hoza (Mbao FC), Amim Abdulkarim (Toto Africans), Shabani Idd (Azam FC), Stamili Mbonde (Mtibwa Sugar), Raphael Daudi (Mbeya City) and Nurdin Chona (Tanzania Prisons).

Mayanga has rested usual captain Mbwana Samatta and mid-fielder Jonas Mkude, while defender Mohammed Hussein was not considered due to injury. Taifa Stars are in Group A along with Angola, Mauritius and Malawi, and open their campaign against the latter on June 25.

Tanzania appeared in the very first COSAFA Castle Cup in 1997 and then again two years ago, when the competition was also staged in South Africa's North West province. Taifa Stars is yet to win any of their previous seven games in the tournament, with three draws and four defeats, providing them with an immediate aim this year.

The team has lost all three matches in 2015 without scoring a goal. The side has had some success over Southern African nations this year - they defeated Botswana 2-0 in a friendly in March and drew 1-1 at home with Lesotho last weekend in an African Nations Cup qualifier.