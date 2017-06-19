Nigeria: Osinbajo Asks Churches to Expose Thieves

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has called on churches in the country to ostracise those he described as thieves in their midst.

Speaking at the Aso Villa Chapel yesterday on the occasion of Fathers' Day Celebration, Osinbajo said churches must hold to account, any of their members found to be living above his/her means.

He said: "If the church says you are not allowed to steal and we will ostracize you in our midst if you did. If what a man has, does not measure up to what he has, if we found that a man has more money than he should have, if a man is earning a salary of a civil servant or a public servant and he has houses everywhere, we have to hold him to account.

"But he must be held to account in the church. He must be told first in the church we will not allow you here. If the church says we will not accept you here or that we will expose you if you are stealing the resources of the country or stealing the resources of a private company or other establishment, where you work, then we would not have the type of problem that we have in this country. If only the church does so, just the church."

The acting president observed that the greed of politicians in Nigeria was impeding efforts towards the nation building.

"Many would say the reason why they steal is because they want to have an arsenal for future political exploits. It is a lie. It is greed. In any case, even if you want to do that, you have no right to do it," Osinbajo said.

Earlier in his sermon titled: "Fathers to the Rescue of Our Beloved Nation," the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kalu Uche, described the youths agitating for secession as miscreants.

"They were not given proper education, they were not brought up to respect humanity," he said.

The cleric also slammed the elders backing the youths in the agitation for disintegration.