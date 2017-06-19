Kenya: Talented Chebet Aims for the Sky in Javelin Competition

Riruta Central Secondary School in Nairobi is renown for producing top athletics, especially in track races.

Kenyan-born Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase champion and world record holder Ruth Jebet of Bahrain, and Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri nurtured their skill at the school.

And 3,000m steeplechase national record holder Cellphine Chespol is in Form Four at the same school. Chespol is also the World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase and World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase champion.

World Cross Country mixed relays gold medallist, Beatrice Chepkoech, who represented Kenya in 3,000m steeplechase at the 2015 World Championships and 2016 Rio Olympics, is also in the long list of athletes who studied at Rituta Central.

Well, Riruta Central may just be about to yield another star in field events. Fast-rising javelin thrower Cynthia Chebet produced the unimaginable when she hauled 49.91 metres to not only win girls' javelin final at the World Under-18 trials but she also beat the qualifying time of 49.00 metres.

"It came as a shock to me, having only had the best of 44m during World Youth pre-trials in Eldoret," said the 17-year-old Chebet. "I was actually targeting 40m at the trials but again, it's about hard work and God's plan."

The Form Four student is targeting the medal bracket at the world youth event.

"I want to continue improving on my skills, this being a highly technical event," said Chebet, who is yearning to get some tips from her idol, World javelin champion Julius Yego, before the world youth event.

Chebet attributes her surge in javelin to her coaches Gregory Kilonzo and national record holder in heptathlon Caroline Kola. It's at the national secondary schools championships last year where Kilonzo first noted Chebet's talent in javelin.

"They are amazing coaches. They are patient and know were to touch to produce the best in someone. I really hope to go far," said Chebet. She hopes to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chebet will team up with Dorothy Chepng'etich (47.07m). She is younger sister of Sylvia Chesebe and Micah Kimutai.