Namibia: Welwitschias Go Down Fighting

THE Welwitschias gave a battling performance before losing their final Supersport Rugby Challenge match 42-8 against the Pumas in Windhoek on Saturday, after trailing 21-0 at halftime.

The Welwitschias gave a fine defensive display as they held the powerful Pumas at bay for large parts of the match, but their finishing let them down as they squandered several try scoring opportunities of their own.

The Pumas eventually scored six tries through eighthman Carel Greeff (two), scrum half Emile Temperman, left wing Jean Paul Lewis and substitute forwards Francois Kleinhans and Jannie Stander, while fly half Kobus Marais and substitute fly half Sias Ebersohn each added three conversions.

For the Welwitschias, fly half Dirk von Weidts scored a late try while flanker Winmar Rust added a penalty.

The Pumas attacked the Welwitschias from the start and fullback Devon Williams nearly opened their account after only four minutes, but for a great try-saving tackle by Welwitschias winger Janre du Toit.

Their pressure finally told when they scored two tries within five minutes. Scrum half Emile Temperman first nipped over from a line out, and when left wing Jean Paul Lewis went over from a blindside move after 15 minutes they went 14-0 ahead.

The Welwitschias were not making much use of their possession with Dirk von Weidts and David Philander kicking most of it away, and Du Toit once again had to make a try saving tackle to bring down Pumas flanker Brian Shabangu after a barnstorming run.

The Pumas forwards started to take control of the match and eighthman Carel Gouws barged over for his first try midway through the first half as the Pumas went 21-0 ahead, but the Welwitschias responded well.

They launched attack after attack with flanker Thomasau Forbes, eighthman Adriaan Booysen, hooker Obert Nortje and lock Max Katjijeko all prominent and just desperate defence kept them out.

The Pumas regrouped and increased their lead after the break when Kleinhans barged over from a maul, and when Greeff went over for his second try from a pushover scrum they went 35-0 ahead midway through the second half.

Once again the Welwitschias came back with Forbes and Booysen both nearly scoring, while substitute fly half Mahco Prinsloo was tackled metres from the line.

The Welwitschias finally opened their account through a Winmar Rust penalty on 72 minutes and three minutes later Von Weidts pounced onto a loose ball to race clear and score their first try.

The Pumas, however, had the final say when Stander barged over from a maul in the last minute.

Despite the comprehensive defeat, the Welwitschias held their own, while flanker Thomasau Forbes was rewarded for an excellent performance by winning the man of the match award.

The Welwitschias have now completed their Supersport Challenge campaign, with only one win from eight matches and finished bottom of the Northern Pool on six points.

The Golden Lions replaced the Blue Bulls at the top of the log after thrashing the Valke 96-27 on Friday.

The Lions now lead the Northern Pool on 31 points, followed by the Blue Bulls on 27 and the Pumas on 24.

The Lions and the Blue Bulls, who play each other in their final pool match next weekend, are expected to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition, although the Pumas who play the Valke next weekend, still have an outside chance of making the knockout stages.

The Tafel Lager Griquas lead the Central Pool on 30 points, followed by the Sharks (24) and the Free State Cheetahs (22), while Western Province lead the Southern Pool on 34 points, followed by the Border Bulldogs (22) and the Eastern Province Kings (20).

The top two teams in each pool as well as the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.