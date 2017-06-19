Kenya: Teacher Administrators Reap Big From New Salaries Deal

Photo: William Oeri/Daily Nation

(From left) Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary general Wilson Sossion, chairman Mudzo Nzili and Teachers Service Commission chairperson Lydia Nzomo signing the salaries agreement at Teachers Service Commission headquarters, Nairobi.

Teachers in administrative positions are the major beneficiaries of a salary increase whose implementation will start on July 1.

An analysis of the implementation schedule that was signed on Friday between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and union leaders indicate that, a teacher in administrative position currently taking home Sh16, 692 as basic salary will earn Sh62,272 at the end of four years.

These include head teacher, deputy head teacher I and senior master III.

Teachers in this category which is Job Group G to M and to be now known as C5 earn between Sh16, 692 and Sh50, 840.

FULLY IMPLEMENTED

In four years time, they will all be earning between Sh62, 272 to Sh64,631 once the increase has been fully implemented.

In the first phase for instance, a teacher in administrative position earning Sh16,692 will earn Sh29,427 which is almost double.

The analysis also indicate that lowest paid teacher with no administrative duties will now get Sh21,756 up from Sh16,692 while Chief Principal will earn Sh157,656 up from Sh144,928 per month exclusive of allowances.

This means that the lowest paid teacher will get an increase of Sh5,064 in two years while highest paid will get Sh12,692 in four years.

CHIEF PRINCIPALS

"Chief principals currently in Job Group R (D5) in the first phase will earn an increase of Sh3,432, second phase Sh4577 while in third phase they will get Sh4,719.

The lowest paid chief principal who currently earns Sh109,089 will now get Sh131,380 an increase of Sh22,291," indicates the plan.

The highest paid chief principal in job group Q who currently takes home Sh120,270 will get Sh131,380 an increase of Sh11,110 while lowest paid chief principal currently earning Sh89,748 will earn Sh131,380 an increase of Sh41,632.

"For senior principals job group P (D4), the highest paid who takes home Sh103,894 will earn Sh121,890 an increase of Sh17,996.

The lowest paid who gets Sh77,527 will now get Sh118,242 an increase of Sh40,715," it adds.

INCREASE OF SH25,751

Principals in job group M(D3, the highest who earns Sh55,840 will now get Sh104,644 an increase of Sh48,804 while lowest currently getting Sh41,590 will get Sh104,644 an increase of Sh63,054.

Principals in job group M(D3, the highest who earn Sh55,840 will now get Sh104,644 which translates to an increase of Sh42,857 while the highest paid who earn Sh65,290 will get Sh91,041 an increase of Sh25,751.

For senior head teachers, senior master II and deputy principals IV, the highest paid in job group M(D1) will earn Sh77,840 up from Sh55,840 while the lowest paid will earn Sh77,840 up from Sh41,590.

HEAD TEACHER

Those in Job Group N(D1)currently earning Sh48,190 will also get Sh77,840 while highest currently earning Sh65,290 will get Sh85,269.

In the head teacher, deputy head teacher and senior master III category, those in job group G(C5) currently earning Sh16,692 will get Sh62,272 while those in the same group earning Sh21,304 will take home Sh62,272.

Deputy head teacher II under C4 will also have their salaries tripled from Sh16,692 to Sh52,308.

A secondary school teacher I and senior teacher I currently earning between Sh35,910 and Sh45,880 will now get between Sh43,154 and Sh53,943.

SENIOR TEACHER

For senior teacher II ,secondary teacher II , secondary teacher II UT and primary special need education teacher in job group C2 , their salaries will be increased from Sh34,955. Currently they earn between Sh16,692 and Sh29,918.

Secondary teacher II and secondary teacher II UT and primary special need education teachers in job group K(C2) currently earns between Sh31,020 and Sh41,590 and will now earn between Sh34,955 and Sh43,694.

Primary teacher I and secondary teacher III who fall in job group H and J(C1) currently earning between Sh19,323 and 29,918 will get Sh27,195 and Sh33,994 in two years time.

Primary teacher II in job group G(B5) currently earning Sh16,692 to Sh21,304 will get between Sh21,756 and Sh27,195 in two years period.

LOWER CADRES

More than 152,000 teachers fall in lower cadres and their pay will be implemented in two phases.

The Sh54 billion salary increase deal will benefit 305,000 teachers across the country and will run until June 30, 2021. The agreement also abolished the P1 teacher position.

Kenya National Union of teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers signed the deal on behalf of teachers while TSC chairperson Lydia Nzomo signed on behalf of the commission.

Knut secretary-general Wilson Sossion said the deal is the best for teachers.

WINDING JOURNEY

"The matrix is as a result of winding journey that involved far and wide consultations and exhaustive negotiations," said Mr Sossion.

He warned that the union will not entertain barriers created by Salaries and Remuneration Commission in future negotiations.

The worth of every job will be determined based on the category, size of school and level of responsibility.

NEW STRUCTURE

The new structure has grades B5, C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, D1, D2, D3, D4 and D5. Previously, teachers were graded in Job Group G, H, J, K, L, M, N, P, Q and R.

Primary and post-primary teachers in non-administrative positions have been moved from Grade B5 (former Job Group H) to D1 (formerly P).

Primary school administrators will be appointed substantively and placed in grade C2 (formerly K) to D1 (formerly P).