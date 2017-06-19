Photo: The Observer

KCCA skipper Denis Okot (right) tackled by Rivers’ Sakin Bolaji during the first leg match at Lugogo on June 3.

KCCA FC flew out to Port Harcourt, Nigeria on Saturday, where they take on Rivers United in their fourth group tie of the Caf Confederation Cup (CCC) tomorrow.

A win for KCCA will bolster their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Coming off last Thursday's Uganda Cup triumph, KCCA, who beat Paidha Black Angels to complete their first-ever domestic double, flew to Nigeria in the right mood and team manager Mike Mutebi expects his boys to conjure up their maiden away continental victory this year.

"Seeing the way we have been playing of late, there is a clear pattern of growth in the team. The players understand the game more now, which is why they are executing the tactics better," Mutebi said.

Since their 0-3 loss to FUS Rabat in their opening group fixture, KCCA have beaten Club Africain 2-1 and Rivers 2-1 at home.

And between those fixtures was the 3-2 aggregate win over Express FC in the Uganda Cup semifinals.

"There is a feel good factor in the team today. We are full of confidence, and clearly not afraid of Rivers," winger Vincent Kayizzi said.

It would be a milestone if KCCA qualified from group 'A', where they were considered underdogs because of their little experience at this level. Yet, if they beat Rivers in Port Harcourt, they would have nine points.

And with two more games to play, the quarter-finals would be a real possibility.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan is convinced they will make the quarter-finals provided they are bold and fearless: "After where we have come from, the fear has subsided surely, and Rivers is a team we know so well now."

KCCA has lost all the four away games they have played on the continent this year. To stand a chance of making the quarterfinals, they will need to at least secure one away draw.