Botswana: President Khama in Sweden

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama left for Sweden yesterday on a three-day official visit at the invitation of the prime minister of Sweden, Mr Stefan Lofven.

The President was seen off at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport by Permanent Secretary to the President Mr Carter Morupisi and permanent secretary in the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation Mr Gaeimelwe Goitsemang as well as other senior government officials.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that the visit aims at strengthening 'the existing strong bonds of friendship and fruitful cooperation' between Botswana and Sweden, which date back to the formative years of Botswana's independence in 1966. Sweden has played a critical role in Botswana's development trajectory, particularly in rural development, it notes.

The visit serves to deepen bilateral cooperation in critical areas which includes human resource development, poverty eradication, health, environmental protection, tourism development, trade and investment as well as cultural exchanges.

BOPA