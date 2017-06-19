Kenya: Arrest Odinga, Jubilee Leaders Demand

Jubilee Party leaders want police to arrest National Super Alliance (Nasa) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga for allegedly uttering inciting remarks in Kajiado County.

Speaking in Nairobi, led by Secretary General Raphael Tuju and National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale, the Jubilee leaders castigated Mr Odinga terming his remarks as reckless.

Mr Duale demanded that Mr Odinga issues an apology over his remarks.

"Raila Odinga can't look for votes by dividing the country.

"NCIC, DPP should not waste time to investigate Mr Odinga. He is a leader and must come out and honourably apologise to Kenyans," he said during a press conference at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

Already, tension has started to build in the region with leaflets being spread on Sunday calling on members of certain tribes to leave before August 8.

However, the government has allayed fears that non-locals will be ejected.