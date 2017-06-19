Gaborone — Botswana's legendary footballer, who plied his trade in USA and South Africa before retiring, Dipsy Selolwane has called for the nurturing of football talent among young men in the country.

Selolwanesaid this in an interview after KBL Castle Brew League Final 6-A- Side Championship which were held at Gaborone Rugby Club, where hundreds of football lovers came in droves to witness the mouth-watering event.

He said offering and availing opportunities to local boys will expose them to greater heights, noting that football was one such sporting event which had the potential to reward talent in many regards.

Selolwane dismissed negative connotations associated with the championship, noting that the championship was partly organised to promote friendship among local teams and regional teams. He said this championship also taught one to be responsible and not to indulge in alcohol irresponsibly.

He however said he was impressed by the level and commitment displayed by the eight teams which participated in the match, which also attracted not only Gaborone dwellers but some spectators from surrounding areas, who have been yearning for the championship.

Selolwane, who used to be a star in the national team, therefore wished the winning team Mbeki FC from Kilimanjaro, which edged out Glamour Boys FC at the finals by three goals to two, good luck and a better performance in South Africa where it will be representing the country.

BOPA