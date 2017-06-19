Photo: allafrica.com

Prominent opposition party leaders in Zimbabwe (file photo).

Morgan Tsvangirai is a "failure" and a "dictator" who should not lead any coalition, members of the little known parties who were expelled from the National Electoral Reforms Agenda (NERA) for 'spying', are claiming.

NERA, a coalition of opposition political parties pushing for electoral reforms ahead of the 2018 polls, fired little known member parties on allegations of their association with Zanu PF.

These little known parties on Saturday congregated in Harare and signed a memorandum of understanding where they agreed to work together ahead of next year's elections.

They formed their own coalition which they named the Zimbabwe Non Aligned Political Parties, (ZNAPP).

ZNAPP spokesperson, Welcome Shumba, told reporters in Harare, on Saturday that they were disappointed with the treatment which they were given by NERA.

"We were chucked out of NERA feedback meetings on allegations that we are appendages of Zanu PF and not only did they do that to us, as they also tainted us as members of the CIO who were sent by Zanu PF to spy on NERA. They did this using their strong connections with the media," he said.

"What pains us is the fact that some of us have never worked in government and we have never associated with Zanu PF in our lives, and in fact it's a huge number of NERA parties and individuals such as Joice Mujuru and Didymus Mutasa who were senior Zanu PF officials, not us," said Shumba.

Shumba accused the MDC-T of dictating NERA agenda.

"Morgan Tsvangirai is a dictator who wants to anoint himself as the coalition of political parties' leader. We see him as a failure; he has failed to remove Mugabe and Zanu PF from power since the formation of his MDC in 1999, and for that reason he is not fit to lead any coalition," he said.

Contacted for comment, NERA co-chairman, Douglas Mwonzora, said he was not ready to comment.