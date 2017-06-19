South Africa: Cape Town Teen Killed, Six Injured At Illegal Spinning Gathering

A teenager was shot and killed while six other youths were injured when bullets flew at an illegal car spinning gathering in a Cape Town shopping centre's parking lot.

The 16-year-old boy was gunned down at about 18:00 on Sunday at the Eerste River Mall while other bystanders, aged between 11 and 27, were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

It is understood that the gunman had gone to the gathering to carry out a hit on a gangster linked to the Mobsters, which is affiliated to the notorious 28s gang.

One of the injured is believed to have been the intended target. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.Cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation.

The revamped shopping centre draws crowds on Sundays as spectators watch modified cars perform in the rear parking lot.

Locals say despite numerous attempts by Metro Police and traffic officials to disperse the illegal gathering, their efforts are in vain as once the officers empty the lot and disperse the masses, the group returns once the convoy leaves.

Source: News24