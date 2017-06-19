19 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Teen Killed, Six Injured At Illegal Spinning Gathering

Tagged:

Related Topics

A teenager was shot and killed while six other youths were injured when bullets flew at an illegal car spinning gathering in a Cape Town shopping centre's parking lot.

The 16-year-old boy was gunned down at about 18:00 on Sunday at the Eerste River Mall while other bystanders, aged between 11 and 27, were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

It is understood that the gunman had gone to the gathering to carry out a hit on a gangster linked to the Mobsters, which is affiliated to the notorious 28s gang.

One of the injured is believed to have been the intended target. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.Cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation.

The revamped shopping centre draws crowds on Sundays as spectators watch modified cars perform in the rear parking lot.

Locals say despite numerous attempts by Metro Police and traffic officials to disperse the illegal gathering, their efforts are in vain as once the officers empty the lot and disperse the masses, the group returns once the convoy leaves.

Source: News24

South Africa

Riek Machar Pleads With Museveni Over House Arrest

The former mediator between the Uganda government and the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), Betty Bigombe, has run into the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.