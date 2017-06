The body of a newborn baby that was abandoned in a shopping bag in Durban was discovered on Sunday, Crisis Medical said.

A security guard made the gruesome discovery under a tree, near a shopping mall in La Lucia, said spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

A photo of the scene showed a white packet under palm fronds.

He said paramedics confirmed the death but did not know the sex of the baby.

The scene was handed over to police, who would investigate further.

Source: News24