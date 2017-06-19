Silver Strikers return to their base in the Capital City, Lilongwe, from the northern city Mzuzu with four points in their bag.

After walloping Chitipa United 2 -0 on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium, they were held to a goalless draw by Moyale Barracks on Sunday at the same venue.

When the first whistle blew, both teams were so cautious in their approach to the game. They were quickly cancelling each other out and neither team could weave meaningful passes in making forward moves.

Moyale were sending long and high balls into Silvers' half allowing Khuda Muyaba and Dan Katunga to try and terrorize the bankers' goal but goalkeeper Brighton Munthali was equal to the task.

In the 18 minutes, a long ball found Dan Katunga upfront who raced towards Silvers' goal but goalkeeper Brighton Munthali came out in time to grab the ball from his feet before he could take a shot.

Four minutes to half time, Robert Simkonda's free kick from the left found Khuda Muyaba but his powerful header landed into the palms of goalkeeper Brighton Muthali.

In the second half, Silver Strikers were able, on some occasions, to pass the ball around as they are known to.

In the 60th minute, a brilliant exchange of passes right from the back gave Silver Strikers supporters bright smiles. When Levison Maganizo got the ball on the right, mid way through the middle of the park, he transferred the weight of attack wide on the left to Thuso Paipi. Paipi dribbled his way through two Moyale Barracks defenders and crossed the ball into the box but Matthews Sibale's header hit the upright.

When youthful referee Newton Nyirenda blew the final whistle, it was Moyale Barracks 0 and Silver Strikers also 0.

Speaking after the match, Silver Strikers coach Lovemore Fazili said it was a battle of giants.

"This was a bad game; rough and physical but what is important is that we have collected a point in this game. In total we are going back home with four points.

"Moyale is one MDF team that I respect when it comes to playing a passing game but today they were just kicking the ball and somehow disturbed our pattern. All in all, Mzuzu is our second home because most of the times when we come here for two games we have never been disappointed as our friends who I wouldn't want to mention," explained Fazili.

Taking his turn, Moyale Barracks mentor Charles Kamanga said he was satisfied with the point he got from the match.

"It is true both teams never played their usual passing game. I did not have almost five of my regular players and I would like to commend the boys for not conceding a goal after failing to utilize the few chances we created," added Kamanga.