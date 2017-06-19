Botswana: Khama Shares Meal With Former Constituents

Mabeleapodi — President Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama says he felt inclined to visit the residents of Mabeleapodi after parting with them in a long time.

Speaking briefly during his soup kitchen initiative where he dined with senior citizens and donated an array of hampers that cut across various age groups, President Khama made a stopover from Bobonong to meet with his former constituents.

President Khama was the area Member of Parliament before assuming the presidency.

Mabeleapodi village also falls under Basimane ward, a ward that President Khama, also Bangwato paramount chief, presides over. Basimane is one of the four wards of Maaloso, Maaloso-a-ngwana and Ditimamodimo, which make up part of a larger Bangwato capital, Serowe.

At the occasion President Khama donated 110 blankets to be shared amongst the destitute persons, orphans and other underprivileged members of the village.

The President also donated food hampers, 30 chairs for the village kgotla, and 10 Bibles to be shared amongst various denominations, football kit and balls for the village team.

President Khama also ate supper with village adults and kickstarted the gesture by serving the constituents in question beef stew and bread.

The area MP Mr Kgotla Autlwetse thanked President Khama for the gesture, however small it could have been.

He said that it was invaluable for the President to spend time and share meals with his people.

BOPA