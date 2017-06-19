Uganda: KCCA Reign in Arua After Cup Triumph

This year's Uganda Cup final went according to book, as KCCA FC edged Paidha Black Angels 2-0, to complete the double.

But it had a unique element about it. From having an intriguing match-up between a top tier and second tier league side, the hosting town was Arua.

It was the first time in the Cup's history that it was hosted in West Nile at the Betway Green Light stadium, home of Onduparaka FC.

Having grown in repute since featuring in last year's final against Vipers SC, the choice of this venue was self-explanatory.

Equally, Paidha Black Angels will feel that the final last Thursday is their turning point, as the year gone-by has proved to be for their close-door neighbours, Onduparaka.

For example, although Paidha fans travelled in droves to Arua, just an 80kms journey, draped in predominantly black, their club's official colours, they lacked the passion and euphoria, that has made the Green-light deafening.

That is not to say, that there was no real party atmosphere.

With droves trekking there along the bumpy rain-affected roads, chilly and cloudy as it was, the blowing of vuvuzelas (whistles) and flag waving ranked top among all sorts of match-day memorabilia that were on show.