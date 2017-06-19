Nigeria: How Oath of Silence Was Taken Over Policeman's Killing

Lagos — Two residents of Oshokoro community in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, who were arrested over the abduction of a Police Inspector, have revealed how the officer was killed and buried in a shallow grave.

The suspects, identified simply as Balogun and Atoki, also revealed that an oath of secrecy was taken, with a threat that anyone who disclosed the killing would die mysteriously.

The deceased officer, Inspector Sunday Musa, attached to the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, FARS, Lagos State Command, had led a team of policemen to Epe to arrest some suspected kidnappers in November last year.

Vanguard gathered that the attention of the police team was attracted to a distress call at a site around Lekki-Ebute, where some people were engaged in a scuffle over a parcel of land.

Eyewitnesses said that a worker at the site, who was beaten comatose, was carried inside the police van. But as Inspector Musa was trying to pacify members of one of the factions, members of the rival faction abducted him while his colleagues allegedly zoomed off.

Vanguard gathered that the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, which was deplored to assist the FARS in the investigation, tracked the missing cop's mobile telephone to one of the suspects.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, Atoki, was the same man that was rescued by the missing cop on the day of the crisis.

One of them, Balogun, a gate man, later opened up, saying "the policeman was beaten to death by youths in Oshoroko. One of the youths, Jimoh, took the policeman's gun.

"On the day, we had our Oro festival. When it was dark, four men-- Banino, Okeshikaro, Santana and Olorioko-- were asked to bury the policeman in a forest in Oshoroko.

"Then we took an oath of secrecy over his death and burial at the village shrine. The consequence of breaking the oath is death."