Nigeria: NLC's Wabba, Neca's Oshinowo Elected Members of ILO Board

Geneva, Switzerland — President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba and Director General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Olusegun Oshinowo have emerged titular members of the International Labour Organisation (ILO's) Governing Board.

They emerged after the election of the 187-member organisation at the Palaise du Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday June 12, 2017.

But Nigeria, as represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige failed to complete the tripartite representation of Nigeria on the governing body, as it lost out in the election.

Ngige left Geneva a day before the election was conducted. However, Nigeria did not lose out completely as she emerged a deputy member of the ILO titular.

Wabba's and Oshinowo's election into the executive arm of the ILO came over a decade after Nigeria last occupied the positions.

The Governing Body is the executive body of the ILO (the office is the secretariat of the organisation). It comprises 56 titular members (28 governments, 14 employers and 14 workers) and 66 deputy members (28 governments, 19 employers and 19 workers).

Ten of the titular government seats are permanently held by states of chief industrial importance namely: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The other government members are elected by the conference every three years, the last elections having been held in June 2014. The employer and worker members are elected in their individual capacity.

Members of the Governing Body meet three times a year; in March, June and November. They take decisions on ILO policy, decide the agenda of the International Labour Conference, adopt its draft programme and budget for submission to the conference and elect the Director-General.

Wabba and Oshinowo were elected on their individual capacities and the respect being enjoyed by both the Nigerian labour unions and the employers group.

Speaking after the election, Wabba dedicated his nomination to the Nigerian workers and workers around the world, saying the nomination will give a voice to the Nigerian workers, pensioners and Africans in general.

He lamented that decent work, occupational safety and the condition of workers have not received the needed attention in comparison with the wealth they have created.

On his part, Oshinowo said employers would use the opportunity to promote sustained inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.