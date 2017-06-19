Tanzania: Tarime Children Want Tormentors to Be Sanctioned

Tarime — Children of Tarime District in Mara Region have called for stiff legal measures to be taken against people who violate their rights, including rapists and female genital mutilation (FGM) perpetrators.

In their speech during commemorations of the 2017 Day of the African Child, organised here jointly by Plan International and Children's Dignity Forum (CDF), the children cited FGM, child marriage, child labour and rape as the leading evils that should be eradicated. The Day of the African Child is commemorated annually on June 16.

"The law should take its course against violators of children's rights," the children emphatically demanded in part of the speech read on their behalf by Loveness Mwita, during the event held on Friday in Nyarokoba Ward.

The children who live in villages that are notorious for conducting FGM acts also called for increased public education on child protection issues in their specific areas.

However, they praised the government's efforts, in collaboration with Plan International and CDF, to enhance child protection campaigns in the district, stressing that the tempo should be sustained.

Speaking on behalf of Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Mr Glorious Luoga, the Divisional Secretary, Mr Jonathan Machango, thanked Plan International and CDF for enabling the children to commemorate Day of the African Child.

He wanted every child in Tarime to be granted a right to education and warned against actions that compromised children's dreams for education. "We must strive to ensure that our children get education.

A vigorous battle should be waged against child labour, child marriages and teenage pregnancies," Mr Machango stressed.

Ms Kambibi Kamugisha from CDF, briefed children on the significance of marking the day that was dedicated to them.

She also underscored the importance of protecting and safeguarding the rights of children, who are the future nation builders.