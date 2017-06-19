18 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill Businessman in Beledweyne Town

Unidentified assailants have gunned down a well-known businessman in Beledweyne town, the regional capital of Hiiraan province in central Somalia on Sunday evening.

The businesman who was identified as Ibrahim Osman has been shot dead inside his shop in Howlwadag village, located west of Beledweyne town, by two pistol-wielding young men.

The motive behind the murder of the late Osman is still unclear, but Police said investigation is underway to find out the perpetrators.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Nur Hassan Bidar, the city's deputy Police commissioner said the gunmen fled the scene immediately, before security personnel arrived and cordoned it off.

