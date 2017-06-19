Photo: Financial Gazette

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Mutare — Reverend Obadiah Musindo has fired a salvo at retired Anglican bishop of Harare Diocese and Manicaland, Sebastian Bakare, describing him as new version of Pius Ncube.

Destiny for Africa Network leader said Bakare, like Ncube, was not ashamed of parading his hatred for President Robert Mugabe in the public.

He was speaking on the side lines of the official opening of a Dangamvura Information Communication centre by President Mugabe in the eastern border city on Friday.

Musindo said Bakare was not biblically oriented because he wanted to "incite" youths to boycott President Mugabe's Sakubva rally but was ignored.

"What kind of a bishop who calls on young people to volt against an elected president. He is not representing God and he is not a man of the truth.

"He (Bakare) is just a religious leader pushing a Western agenda," said Musindo.

The controversial cleric said a true man of God does not speak evil against leaders.

He added, "If Bakare has issues with Mugabe he can engage him or the party leadership not for him to come in the open inciting people to boycott rallies or revolt against the president".

Musindo said Bakare should not talk of miracles because he cannot even cast out demon from a kindergarten kid.

"He is not fit to talk about miracles because he has not performed one. Why is he not performing miracles in his own church? To him miracles are when people revolt against President Mugabe.

"Jesus performed miracles, healing the sick, raising the dead and casting out demons not miracles of violence," said Musindo.

He said Bakare could not even heal a person with flue, adding that he does not have credentials to be called Man of God.

"Bakare must go to hell and join Satan," said Musindo.

Asked for comment, Bakare said he did not "make spontaneous" responses to such serious matters.

"This is a serious matter and I don't make spontaneous responses. Please get back to me later and we can talk," said Bakare.