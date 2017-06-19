18 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Salesman Sh1.6 Million Richer in Lotto Draw

Salesman Joseph Waihenya Githu has become Lotto's 174th millionaire, taking home Sh1.6 million.

Waihenya matched five numbers 30, 3, 6, 18, 40, 24 and bonus 0, against the draw number which included 3, 18, 40, 15, 30, 24 and the bonus 0 to win in Lotto's 168th draw conducted early this week.

The father of three, who works as salesman and also practises farming, could not hide his joy after receiving the news that he had won.

The motor vehicle spare parts salesman joins 176 millionaires and 19 multi-millionaires that have won the lottery since Lotto's inception in 2015.

Last week, Millicent Akumu became Lotto's 17th Supa Sunday Millionaire winner and Lotto's 170th millionaire after winning Sh1 million in Lotto's Supa Sunday draw.

