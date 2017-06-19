Tanzania: Race for Tanzania Football Federation Top Seat Gets Tough

Photo: Daily News

Frederick Mwakalebela served as the Tanzania Football Federation president previously.

The entry of the heavy weight, Frederick Mwakalebela, has further complicated the race for the top post in the Tanzania Football Federation's general election.

Mwakalebela, who served the federation previously, jumped into the election bandwagon hours after the entry of Athumani Nyamlani into the race against the incumbent president, Jamal Malinzi. The number of tough contenders warns of a stiff and a fierce race of candidates for the top posts, especially the presidency.

The Tanzanian football body is scheduled to hold the general elections in Dodoma on August 12. Mwakalebela served the federation as the secretary general under Leodeger Tenga presidency.

The turnout of people seeking nomination forms has continued to dominate this week. Prior to Mwakalebela, Athumani Nyamlani who was defeated by the incumbent Jamal Malinzi in the last election, renewed the rivalry when he took the nomination form at TFF offices at Karume Memorial Stadium yesterday.

The entries of both Mwakalebela and Nyamlani seem to threaten the reign of Malinzi, who has announced to seek a second term as the TFF boss for the next four years. Others who have already taken nomination forms include Malinzi, Imani Madega, Wallace Karia and Fredrick Masolwa who collected their nomination forms on Saturday.

The Vice-President seat is being scrambled for by Mulamu Nghambi, Micheal Wambura, and Geoffrey Nyange, according to the Media and Communication Officer of TFF, Alfred Lucas.

Lucas said those who have so far collected forms to fill the posts in the Executive Committee department since Saturday are Soloum Chama, Ephraim Majinge, Elias Mwanjala, Saleh Alawi, Kaliro Samson, Vedastus Lufano, Kenneth Pesambili, Mbasha Matutu, Samwel Daniel, Dunstan Mkundi, Athuman Kambi and Shaffi Dauda.

The list for candidates vying for Executive Committee contenders posts includes; Golden Sanga, Charles Mwakambaya, Benista Rugola, Thabit Kandoro, Goodluck Moshi, James Mhagama, Husein Mwamba, Sarah Chao, Isaa Bukuku, Stewat Masima, Emmanuel Ashery, Abdul Sauko, Musa Sima, Stanslaus Nyongo and Ayoub Nyenzi, John Kadutu, Baraka Mazengo, Khalid Mohamed, Mohamed Aden, Cyprian Kuyava as well as Saleh Abdul.

Yesterday, Abdalah Mussa, Peter Steven, Said Tulliy, Ally Musa and Mussa Kisoki joined their colleagues for Executive Committee contest. Others who came rushing on Friday include Michael Wambura, the former Secretary General of the then Football Association of Tanzania (FAT) now TFF, Simba SC Vice-President Godfrey Nyange alias 'Kaburu' and Dodoma Regional Football Association (DOREFA), Chairman Mlamu Nghambi, who have picked nomination forms to vie for the federation's vice-president post.

The post is currently being held by Wallace Karia, who is yet to decide whether to defend his post or vie for another position in the coming polls.

As the polls exercise commenced with a bang, some of the incumbent members of the federation's Executive Committee -- Ahmed Mgoyi and Wilfred Kidau have said that they will not vie for any post.

The nomination forms are available at 500,000/-, 300,000/- and 200,000/- for the president, vice-president and Executive Committee posts respectively.

Before the two heavyweights, it was the TFF Vice- President, Wallace Karia who picked nomination forms to challenge Jamal Malinzi for the top post. Karia remained tightlipped about his future in the upcoming federation's general election in the capital Dodoma.

They joined former Young Africans SC Chairman Imani Madega to challenge Malinzi, which indicates that the race for the post will be mouthwatering and thrilling.

