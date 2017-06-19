Kenya: Sofapaka Shock Gor Mahia in Meru

Gor Mahia were on Sunday gunned down 2-0 by Sofapaka in a SportPesa Premier League assignment at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

Luckily for Gor, their closest challengers Tusker and Ulinzi Stars also dropped points.

Tusker were held to a barren draw by a vastly improved Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos, whilst Ulinzi also drew one-all with Sony Sugar in Nakuru County.

Elsewhere, Kephas Mutuu helped himself to a hat-trick to aid Kakamega Homeboyz to a 3-3 draw against Zoo Kericho at the Mumias Sports Complex.

And in what turned out to be a day of draws, Bandari and Western Stima also cancelled out each other and without scoring a goal at the Coast.

Ezekial Okare and new signing Timothy Luda scored for a new look Sofapaka against K'Ogalo at a packed Kinoru venue.

Meddie Kagere, Timothy Otieno and Kenneth Muguna proved wasteful in the meantime, as Gor Mahia started life without departed Brazilian coach Jose Ferreira with a humiliating loss.

At the Mbaraki Sports Club Bandari coach Paul Nkata was left fuming over a penalty that never was, as his side yet again dropped points to vising Stima.

"Had we been awarded the penalty, we'd have gone ahead to win this match by a bigger margin." Nkata argued.

All of Bandari's new signings Tanzanian Cosmas Lewis, Ugandan Ivan Kiweewa and Kenyan Baron Oketch sat out this match as they are awaiting clearance from Football Kenya Federation.

Sunday's results:

Sofapaka 0-2 Gor Mahia

Tusker 0-0 Kariobangi Sharks

Ulinzi Stars 1-1 Sony Sugar

Bandari 0-0 Western Stima

Kakamega Homeboyz 3-3 Zoo Kericho