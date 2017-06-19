Nigeria: Pensioners Seek 75% Lump Sum Increase

Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners contributory sector comrade Sylva Nwaiwu has said that the union is parleying with the Senate in the ongoing bill sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamakko which seeks to raise the total lump sum withdrawable by retires to 75 percent.

Nwaiwu made this known at the post inaugural meeting of the union held, Friday in Abuja.

He said the union has written the upper chamber, supporting the bills and recommendations and has been duly acknowledged by the Senate.

He said that the Nigerian Union of Pensioners authorized to unionize all pensioners in Nigeria has at present over seven sectorial unions registered under it which include the federal civil service, the police and the para-military organisation, adding that the contributory sector is the last to be inaugurated so far.

Nwaiwu said the mandate of the union is to organize and integrate its members into the union within an interim period of six months.

He commended the National Union of Pensioners under the leadership of Dr. Abel Afolayan for his relentless efforts in ensuring that non payment of retirement benefits and pensioners are curbed.

He said, "For the first time following the inauguration of our union and dogged support by NUP, funds were released not just to pay two months arrears as had become the tradition, but this time around releases were made to cover eight months i.e January to August, 2017 across board. And based on our contacts before this meeting with officials of PENCOM, those of September will be settled in a short time as Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) to that effect has been received by PENCOM awaiting cash backing."

Earleir NUP President Abel Afolayan assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that necessary and enabling legistation is put in place for the amendment of the Pension Reform Act to open the gate for the full unionization of the sector under the umbrella of NUP.

Represented by NUP Deputy General Secretary Chief J.A Okunade, he appealed to government at all levels to pay entitlements and pensions of pensioners as at when due so that pensioners who have served the nation meritoriously would not be thrown into abject poverty and sufferings.