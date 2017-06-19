Renowned media personality Caroline Mutoko has cleared the air on how much she got paid for emceeing the much talked about fundraising dinner for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign.

In a bare knuckled response through her popular YouTube channel, Ms Mutoko said that she and her co-emcee, Julie Gichuru also a renowned media personality didn ' t receive a dime for their services during the invite-only dinner that was attended by top Jubilee Party operatives and monied city businessmen.

The former Kiss FM radio presenter also made it clear that she and Julie chose not to charge the president for emceeing the event that raised close to Sh1billion shillings within just two hours.

The really important and wonderful blessing in having Julie Gichuru as co-emcee is that we didn ' t need to have a conversation about the fact that we were not charging. That ' s right. We didn ' t get paid. Its something we decided. Nobody decided for us, she said.

GIFT TO THE PRESIDENT

“The only time we mentioned it publicly, was at the dinner and we told the president clearly that we have profited our fee as a gift to him, to his fundraiser. Done! she stated.

And just to put her point through, regarding political fundraising, Mutoko challenged her haters to dare charge the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) when they have their own fundraiser.

“Here is a problem with what we did. Nasa is about to have a fundraiser. I dare you, I dare you to try and charge them. They will be like ‘Caroline and Julie did not charge Uhuru, who are you?’ Hah! And then the bile will start all over again. Which just goes to show you can ' t please people.

If we had been paid you would have been bitter, and now that you know we haven ' t been paid, there are some people who ' ve decided we ' ve spoiled it for everybody, so they still gonna be angry.