18 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cheruiyot Coasts to World Lead in Stockholm

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Timothy Cheruiyot stunned World 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop for the second time, storming to victory in Stockholm with a world lead time of 3 minutes and 30.77 seconds on Sunday.

Alsadik Mikhou of Bahrain, who boasted of the world lead time of 3:31.34 going into the Swedish capital, came in second in 3:31.49 as Ethiopian Aman Wote followed in 3:31.63 as Kiprop finished in fourth place in 3:33.17

"I am very happy. The race went to plan - I tried to go at 300m. I go back to Kenya now and prepare for the World Champs trials," said Cheruiyot, who had beaten Kiprop to third place at the National Championships the previous weekend.

"I will be really happy if I can make it to London. This was good preparation for this," said Cheruiyot after recording his second Diamond League victory after Rabat last year.

The World Championship Trials are set for Friday and Saturday.

Kenya

Why EAC Needs to be Serious on Regional Integration

The passion with which our president supports the integration of Africa and East Africa is amazing. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.