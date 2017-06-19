Photo: Daily News

Ugandan Striker Emmanuel Okwi

The much heralded comeback of Ugandan striker, Emanuel Okwi to Simba has remained a puzzle as the player yesterday flatly denied it.

It was widely reported in local and Ugandan media that the striker had agreed a two-year contract with the Msimbazi based side worth 30,000 USD.

On Friday, photos of Okwi together with Simba SC chairman of registration committee Zacharia Hanspope went viral on social media with speculations that the former SC Villa playmaker has returned back to the Reds.

But on Saturday, Okwi wrote on his tweeter account saying, "I want to inform you that no any other agreement has been made." Okwi offered his services to Simba for two terms and if this time around he succeeds to put pen on paper with the team then it will be his third season playing for the Reds.

The Ugandan has been linked with a return to Simba ever since his contract with Denmark club SonderjyskE Fodld expired at the end of last year.

In January this year, Okwi returned to Uganda and signed a short contract with SC Villa. Apart from Okwi, Simba is reportedly seeking for the signature of Ali Humoud who plays for Jang'ombe Boys in Zanzibar. Kawowo Sport of Uganda said Okwi was back to Dar es Salaam with top flight side Simba Sports Club.

It said Okwi makes his third return to the club he first played for in 2010 from Sports Club Villa. Back then, the player parted with $40,000 sign on fee.

He played for three seasons up to 2013 before he transferred to Tunisian side, Etoile Du Sahel where he featured in just one match. He returned to the parent club SC Villa before crossing over to rivals Yanga Africans in 2013/14.

Surprisingly, Okwi returned to Simba during the subsequent season until Danish side SønderjyskE Fodbold came calling.

In Denmark where he had signed a five-year deal, Okwi only lasted two seasons before he was offloaded after being deemed surplus to requirements since he had failed to cement a starting slot.

In January 2017, he returned to Uganda and signed a brief contract at SC Villa. At Simba, Okwi, who will make the third appearance is reported to have penned a two-year deal worth $30,000 (about 70m/-).

10 goals in 13 matches was the recipe for his unquestionable eye for goals and a recall to the Uganda Cranes where he has been part and parcel of the regional countrywide tours and the recent international friendly matches against Kenya, Ethiopia and Senegal.

He was recently part of the Uganda Cranes team that won 1-0 away to Cape Verde in Praia, playing 78 minutes before paving way to the goal scorer Geoffrey Sserunkuma.