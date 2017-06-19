19 June 2017

Tanzania: 48 Acres of Khat Razed in Operation

By Daniel Mjema

Same — Police in collaboration with the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) have destroyed 48 acres of khat which were grown in three villages of Same District, in Kilimanjaro Region.

The operation started on Wednesday and ended on Friday, and was led by DCEA commissioner Mihayo Msikela. Six khat growers were arrested.

During an operation, hundreds of growers from Tahe, Ekonte and Rikweni villages left their houses as a way to escape the inspections. They are hiding in forest and mountains around their villages.

The escaping villagers, have abandoned their children who left unsecured as they sleep outside their house

Speaking to members of the media, Same District Commissioner Rosemary Semnyale said efforts are underway to ensure they are arrested and face the law.

"Until now, none of them have returned, it's our call that they should surrender and voluntarily uproot their plantations," she said

Temperature in the district is extremely cold making the abandoned children in a risk of getting infections

For his part, commissioner Mr Msikela said the operation would be extended to four other regions such as Arusha, Kagera, Songwe and Tanga.

