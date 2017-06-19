19 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Lock, Lammons Win Doubles

After missing out on the singles title on Friday at the ongoing International Tennis Federation Old Mutual Futures Series last Friday, Benjamin Lock teamed up with his partner Nathaniel Lammons to claim the doubles title on Saturday. They beat the pair of Mark Fynn and Nicolaas Scholtz at Harare Sports Club. Lock lost his quarter-final match to Lucas Catarina while Lammons bowed out in the second round but the pair teamed up to form a strong partnership in the doubles, where they were seeded first.

They beat second seeds Fynn and Scholtz 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets to win the title in the first of three tournaments running until July 2.

Lock and Lammons had prevailed over Matias Franco Descotte and Jonathan Kanar in the semi-finals.

