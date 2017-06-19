Sudan: Lt. Gen. Bakri and Dr. Salahuddin Discuss Common Political Stances

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Sunday received in his office at the Council of Ministers the Chairman of the Future Alliance Forces for Change, Dr. Ghazi Salahuddin, and discussed the common political stances after formation of the national accord government.

In a press statement, Dr. Salahuddin said that the meeting was focused on the issue of political reform which is necessary for effecting executive reform and implementing the national dialogue outcome.

He indicated that the meeting has reviewed the circumstances facing Sudan, especially the Gulf countries' crisis and the expected lifting of the ban on Sudan.

The meeting underscored the importance of uniting visions and adopting common stances on the different political issues.