18 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lt. Gen. Bakri and Dr. Salahuddin Discuss Common Political Stances

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Sunday received in his office at the Council of Ministers the Chairman of the Future Alliance Forces for Change, Dr. Ghazi Salahuddin, and discussed the common political stances after formation of the national accord government.

In a press statement, Dr. Salahuddin said that the meeting was focused on the issue of political reform which is necessary for effecting executive reform and implementing the national dialogue outcome.

He indicated that the meeting has reviewed the circumstances facing Sudan, especially the Gulf countries' crisis and the expected lifting of the ban on Sudan.

The meeting underscored the importance of uniting visions and adopting common stances on the different political issues.

Sudan

Umma Party Leader - 'Sudanese Insurgency Has Not Ended'

The president of the National Umma Party (NUP) has described government reports about the end of the Sudanese insurgency… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.