18 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: EU Approves Financing of Wadi El-Koua Project's Second Phase At 10 Million Euros

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Fashir — The European Union (EU) has agreed to finance the second phase of the Wadi El-Koua Basin Project in the North Darfur State at a sum of 10 million Euros and the implementation would start in October this year and last for five years.

The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Forests of North Darfur State Engineer Anwar Ishaq Suleiman praised the EU and the United Nations Environment Organization (UNEP) for their role in the integrated management of water resources, improvement of livelihoods and preservation of environment in the state.

During his meeting at his ministry's office in El-Fashir with the EU Advisor on Wadi El-Koua Mrs. Magda Nassif, the minister stressed the need for continuity of cooperation and coordination with the European Union to implement the second phase of the project.

Eng. Suleiman reviewed the great benefits of the project for the citizens, particularly with respect to the improvement of livelihoods, poverty reduction and environment preservation, announcing his ministry's commitment to stand with the European Union in order to implement the project.

For her part, the EU adviser revealed that the work would begin in October 2017 for five years, stressing that her visit to the state came with the aim to sit with the advisory and technical committee as well as the local partners and communities of the project to select the project areas, pointing out that the European Union has proposed that the second phase to begin from the lowest valley to the highest valley.

Sudan

Umma Party Leader - 'Sudanese Insurgency Has Not Ended'

The president of the National Umma Party (NUP) has described government reports about the end of the Sudanese insurgency… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.