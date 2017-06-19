Sudan: The Minister of Higher Education Receive France Ambassador to the Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, professor Somaya Abu Kashawa, on Sunday received the ambassador of France to the Sudan and discussed with him all activities related to the programme of researchers exchange and ways to develop relations between the Sudanese and the French higher institutions.

The meeting also discussed the opening of sever French language department at the Sudanese universities which have huge impact on the cultural exchange between the two sides

The minister underlined the need to continue this programme of cooperation between the two sides, commending the cooperation of the ambassador with ministry during his work in Khartoum, wishing him good luck in his new post.