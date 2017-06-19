18 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: The Minister of Higher Education Receive France Ambassador to the Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, professor Somaya Abu Kashawa, on Sunday received the ambassador of France to the Sudan and discussed with him all activities related to the programme of researchers exchange and ways to develop relations between the Sudanese and the French higher institutions.

The meeting also discussed the opening of sever French language department at the Sudanese universities which have huge impact on the cultural exchange between the two sides

The minister underlined the need to continue this programme of cooperation between the two sides, commending the cooperation of the ambassador with ministry during his work in Khartoum, wishing him good luck in his new post.

Sudan

Umma Party Leader - 'Sudanese Insurgency Has Not Ended'

The president of the National Umma Party (NUP) has described government reports about the end of the Sudanese insurgency… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.