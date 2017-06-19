Sudan: Reports On Forests and Printing Industry Reviewed

Khartoum — The Technical committee of the Economic Development Sector Sunday held a meeting at the Council of Ministers under chairmanship of the First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mustafa Yousif Hoali, and discussed a report on the forests in Sudan.

The report dealt with the current situation of forests, their economic and social role and contribution to GDP.

The report also included the plans for development of the forests sector, increasing the forests area, enhancement of the forests management institutions and establishing tree belts at the agricultural areas.

Meanwhile, the sector's technical committee has underscored the importance of support to the printing and packing sector after reviewing a report on the current situation and future of the printing and packing industry.