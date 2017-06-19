Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Affirms Existence of Wide Opportunities for Sudanese-Turkish Successful Strategic Partnership

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress (NC) for Party's Affairs Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has affirmed existence of broad prospects for the success of strategic partnership between Sudan and Turkey under the great political support of the two countries' leaderships.

In a meeting with the Turkish businessmen delegation, in the presence of their Sudanese counterparts, the Investment Minister Mubarak Al-Fadhil and the State Minister at the Ministry of Information Yassir Yousuf, Engineer Mahmoud revealed embark of the concerned parties in the country on the arrangements for receiving the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdo?an in Khartoum during the coming days accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Turkish government and businessmen.

The Assistant of the President pointed out that Sudan has a strategic location, tremendous resources and membership in regional Arab and African organizations, explaining that Sudan's integration with Turkey's capital and technologies will provide the necessary guarantees for the success of this strategic partnership between Khartoum and Ankara, where a large market of about half a billion consumers is available for multi-billion dollar products, especially in the fields of agricultural production, stressing that Sudan is qualified to represent the entrance and portal of Turkish products to the African and Gulf markets.

The meeting reviewed the investment opportunities and the comparative advantages Sudan enjoys.