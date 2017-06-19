18 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri and Imam Discuss Situation of Detainees of SLM in Juba

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received Sunday in his office at the Council of Ministers the State Minister at the Ministry of Federal Government and leader of Sudan Liberation Movement (Second Revolution), Abul-Gasim Imam, and discussed the situation of the movement's detainees in South Sudan.

In a press statement, Imam said that the First Vice - President has pledged to make contacts with the government of South Sudan concerning the issue of the movement's detainees and releasing them.

He said that the meeting also touched on issues relating to the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, ways of bolstering peace and rehabilitation in Darfur and issues of the displaced people and refugees.

Sudan

Umma Party Leader - 'Sudanese Insurgency Has Not Ended'

The president of the National Umma Party (NUP) has described government reports about the end of the Sudanese insurgency… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.