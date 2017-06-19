Sudan: Bakri and Imam Discuss Situation of Detainees of SLM in Juba

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received Sunday in his office at the Council of Ministers the State Minister at the Ministry of Federal Government and leader of Sudan Liberation Movement (Second Revolution), Abul-Gasim Imam, and discussed the situation of the movement's detainees in South Sudan.

In a press statement, Imam said that the First Vice - President has pledged to make contacts with the government of South Sudan concerning the issue of the movement's detainees and releasing them.

He said that the meeting also touched on issues relating to the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, ways of bolstering peace and rehabilitation in Darfur and issues of the displaced people and refugees.