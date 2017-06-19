Kenya: Association of Media Women in Kenya Elects New Board

University communications lecturers on Saturday won top leadership positions for the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK).

United States International University's Dr Dorothy Njoroge beat Kenya National Human Rights Commission's Patience Nyange to become the new chairperson.

In her speech soon after being declared the winner, Dr Njoroge called for the need to advance a society that embraces the two-thirds gender rule.

"This is a new beginning for AMWIK, we embrace lessons from the past and will use them as a springboard to a brighter future for all women in the media," she said.

ELECTED UNOPPOSED

The Vice Chairperson, Ms Christine Nguku, who was elected unopposed, said the new office will 'make AMWIK great again' following the election of Dr Njoroge, whom she described as a great person, as the new chairperson.

Ms Nguku is a communication lecturer at the Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) and the East and Central Africa coach for the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA's) Women in News programme.

BOARD MEMBERS

Freelance journalist Pamela Wanambisi was elected treasurer while Ms Anna Nduto of Clarity Publications, Ms Faith Oneya of the Daily Nation, communications businesswoman Ms Lilian Museka and Ms Maureen Mudi of The Star Newspaper were elected unopposed as board members.

Ms Mudi will represent AMWIK members who are based out of Nairobi.

Outgoing chair Ms Pamela Mburia expressed her commitment to overseeing a smooth transition to the new team.