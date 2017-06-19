19 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Ugandan Killed in UK to Be Buried in London Cemetery

On the left is Derick Mulondo as a child in Kingston. Mulondo, 38, died on June 6 after he was stabbed (file photo).

The remains of the victim of a June 6 fatal stabbing in Kingston are to be buried in a Cemetery in South West London at Worcester Park, his mother has said.

Derick Mulondo, a Ugandan is said to have died on June 6, 2017 after being stabbed by his ex-girlfriend following a heated argument.

A post-mortem examination at Uxbridge Mortuary gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the left lung.

Police were called to the scene in the Cambridge Estate at about 6pm on the fateful day where officers found the 38-year-old Kingston resident and father of a 16-year-old son was suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics and a team from London Air Ambulance delivered emergency first aid, but he died at the scene.

As a result, two people, Shauna Doyle, 23, from Burritt Road in Kingston, and Eric Wertz, 45, from Comber Road in New Malden, were charged in court with his murder.

They appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on June 9, and were remanded.

Both suspects were also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

His mother, Sophie Kafeero called for the community, police and the government to tackle knife crime.

Mulondo and his mum moved from Uganda to Kingston in the early 90s when he was only nine years old and formed a tight knit African community together in the borough. His father, Richard Serunjogi Mulondo died long before they moved to UK.

Derick lived in Kingston ever since he moved to the UK, going to Hollyfield School and eventually to Kingston College.

Derick was also a big Chelsea fan and played amateur football for a number of local teams, including United Colours of Kingston, and had recently started training five-year-olds in the borough to play.

Speaking to Surrey Comet, Ms Kafeero said: "He played as a striker so at the club they called him Maradona. I still have his shirt.

Before they relocated to London, they lived in Kiwatule, Kampala, while his late father lived in Kyaliwajala, Namugongo.

