South Africa: Seize Power - You Are the 59%!

analysis

The youth of 2017 are not unique. Generations before you also learned that the future was never what you thought it should be. But your future is definitely getting more dangerous and threatening. If we are to shape the future, rather than just lament that "it ain't what it used to be", young people are once more going to have to step up and make their voices and power visible in the struggles for social justice and equality. Are you ready and willing?

June 16 marks the 41st anniversary of the Soweto uprising, an uprising that saw young people make their voices heard and put their bodies on the line to challenge the politics of apartheid South Africa. The young people of 1976 had two central messages: their rejection of inferior Bantu education and their demand for equal rights and an end to racial discrimination.

Forty-one years have passed since then. The world the Soweto youth demanded is now all around us. Or is it? We have a democratic government. Legalised racial inequality is now a thing of the past. The Constitution, our supreme law, says everyone is equal; that everyone has a right to a basic education and our...