18 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: U.S. Olympians to Grace 2017 Olympic Day in Rwanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Nine U.S. celebrity Olympic athletes and National Football League (NFL) players are expected in the country next week to join Rwandan Olympians in celebrating this year's the International Olympic Day and the power of Sport for All.

The Olympic Day will be held on June 23 and in Rwanda the event will be celebrated for a week from June 23-27 in Gatagara in Huye district and in the City of Kigali.

Through an International Sports Programming Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and in partnership with the Rwanda National Olympic Sports Committee and Kids Play International, Rwandan and American Olympians will unite to engage in a week of "Fair Play in Every Way" Olympic sport and gender equality activities.

Rwanda

Rwanda to Join Regional Anti-Money Laundering Body

Parliament has ratified Rwanda's membership of the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.