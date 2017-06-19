Rwanda: U.S. Olympians to Grace 2017 Olympic Day in Rwanda

Nine U.S. celebrity Olympic athletes and National Football League (NFL) players are expected in the country next week to join Rwandan Olympians in celebrating this year's the International Olympic Day and the power of Sport for All.

The Olympic Day will be held on June 23 and in Rwanda the event will be celebrated for a week from June 23-27 in Gatagara in Huye district and in the City of Kigali.

Through an International Sports Programming Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and in partnership with the Rwanda National Olympic Sports Committee and Kids Play International, Rwandan and American Olympians will unite to engage in a week of "Fair Play in Every Way" Olympic sport and gender equality activities.