Photo: SK Mbunga/Facebook

Flamboyant Ugandan businessman and socialite Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga commonly referred to as SK Mbuga (file photo).

Flamboyant Ugandan businessman and socialite Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga commonly referred to as SK Mbuga was on Sunday rushed to hospital in critical condition after being involved in a motorbike accident.

Mr Mbuga, one of the members of Rich Gang crew was going to his home in Buziga, an upscale Kampala suburb when he got the accident. The motorbike he was riding was damaged beyond repair.

There had been rumours circulating on social media that he had died.

However, city businessman and social commentator Mr Frank Gashumba yesterday said on social media that he visited Mr Mbuga at Nakasero hospital.

When contacted by this reporter, Mr Gashumba said he (Mr Mbuga) was out of danger.

"He was involved in an accident near his home in Buziga. He is in hospital and out of danger. I should say he's quite okay because he's improving fast," Mr Gashumba told this reporter when contacted.

According to him, Mr Mbuga had just bought the motorbike and was test-riding it when the accident happened.